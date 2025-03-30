Brian Callahan gets 100% real on new Titans QB amid Cam Ward rumors ahead of 2025 draft

Coach Brian Callahan shared his unfiltered thoughts on the team's new quarterback, Brandon Allen. The Tennessee Titans brought Allen on a one-year deal in free agency. Callahan and his team are rumored to be eyeing Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the draft.

When questioned about the team's draft strategy, Brian Callahan said that it's still too early for anything concrete. He heaped praise on Brandon Allen and his NFL career. Callahan also highlighted Allen's veteran experience and how it could be an advantage for the team.

"I don't think you can make that assumption," Callahan said. "And I don't think people have enough respect for what Brandon Allen is. I think Brandon is a good quarterback. I think you watch him play and what he has d0ne in his career, he's a guy that can play.

"He is a good quarterback. You are judging from a pool of guys (in free agency) that are all very similar, one way or another, and everyone has opinions on who is better, this that or the other. Ultimately, Brandon has played 10 years for a reason."

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Brandon Allen with the 201st overall pick in 2016. He had short stints with the Rams, Broncos and the Bengals before spending the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He will now be joining Titans QB Will Levis on the depth chart.

Brian Callahan and his team had an underwhelming 2024 campaign. In his debut season, he could only muster a 3-14 record, finishing fourth in the AFC South. Will Levis became the starting quarterback and recorded 2,091 yards and 13 TDs passing.

Brian Callahan heaps praise on Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter

If the Titans decide to go the non-quarterback route, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is projected to be their best pick. He's considered to be a top-three prospect alongside Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Last month, before the NFL Combine, Brian Callahan complimented Hunter's skill set, calling him a unique player who can play on both sides of the ball on the field.

"I think he's a unique player," Callahan said. "There's not a whole lot of other players you could compare with what he's done. There's not many guys that have played that many snaps on both sides of the ball.

"When you watch his tape and you see his ability to play both at a very high level. So yeah, I think anybody that you talk to about him is going to say the same thing."

The Titans have made significant acquisitions in free agency as well. To improve the O-line, they brought in LT Dan Moore Jr. on a four-year, $82 million deal. They also brought in Blake Hance and Kevin Zeitler to provide better protection to the team's mystery QB1 for the upcoming season.

