Brian Daboll addresses Jaxson Dart’s first-team reps with Russell Wilson locked in as QB1

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 29, 2025 12:57 GMT
Brian Daboll addresses Jaxson Dart's first-team reps with Russell Wilson locked in as QB1

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll says rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will get some first-team reps in training camp to help him develop.

The Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart with the 25th overall pick. However, New York named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback for the season, with Jameis Winston serving as the primary backup.

Yet, Daboll says Dart will get some looks with the first team to help him develop.

"He's got some in OTAs I've bounced him around here between the seconds the thirds you know there's times and we do some walk-throughs that he'll mix in with the ones but you know we'll continue to work on his developmental plan he's come he's done everything we've asked him to do since he's been here he's a good young quarterback," Daboll said on Up & Adams.
Dart will use his rookie season to learn from Wilson and Winston, but he will also get plenty of reps in practice to help him develop and be ready for 2026 as the starting quarterback.

Dart is coming off a good season at Ole Miss, where he threw for 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Giants' Jaxson Dart believes the game is starting to slow down

Jaxson Dart is expected to be the franchise quarterback for the Giants.

However, this season is all about learning, and Dart believes the game is already starting to slow down as he's seeing the field better.

"I can definitely feel a difference in the first day [last Wednesday] to even today," Dart said, via NFL.com. "Just that the game's starting to slow down a little bit the more that I get comfortable with the plays and the system."
Although Dart isn't going to be the starter, he says he will use the time on the bench to learn and see the game from a different angle.

"Just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that I get. Trying to study late as much as I can," Dart said. "I'm learning every second."

Dart will also get to pick the brains of Wilson and Winston, who both have had success in the NFL, which should only help him.

The Giants will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

