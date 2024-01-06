Brian Daboll engaged in some 'hair' banter with a reporter prior to the final game of the season. The journalist was posing a question to the New York Giants coach when he said that he could not help but look at his interviewer's hair. Instead of answering the query, the Giants boss said,

"Sorry, I'm looking at your hair."

The reporter, while initially a little taken aback, came back with a quick-witted reply that elicited a chuckle even from Brian Daboll. His questioner replied,

"You jealous?"

It was all fun because Daboll famously does not have a head of hair on him. The exchange was shared on social media and fans had a field day with it.

Fans clown Brian Daboll after viral 'hair exchange with reporter

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to poke some light-hearted fan at the Giants head coach. Some said that the reporter 'cooked' Brian Daboll. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Interesting to see how Brian Daboll approaches game against the Eagles

Brian Daboll has some tough decisions to make for his final game. The Giants face the Eagles in a divisional matchup to end their season. They have no chance to make it to the playoffs, which will be considered a major disappointment for the season. He was the head coach of the year last season and he will need to prove next term that he is still the right person for the Giants job.

To do so, he could want to end the season on a high by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and consigning them to the road for their Wildcard round game. But at the same time, he knows that they currently sit with the fifth overall pick. If they lose this game, they could climb even higher should the likes of Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick get wins for their teams with nothing to lose.

Getting a higher pick in next year's NFL Draft will allow him to get the top guy to fill up the myriad problems he has on his roster. While winning againt the Eagles will give them a temporary sugar high, a loss might be better for Daboll's long term employment prospects in New York.

That the decision has come down to this is a sad indictment of how disappointing the season has been for him and the team. He probably would have wanted to tear his hair out at times during the season but, as a certain reporter could remind you, even that remains out of his reach.