Brian Daboll net worth: Giants HC's wealth in 2023 explored

After the 2021 campaign, Brian Daboll was appointed as the New York Giants coach.

He oversaw one of the club's most prosperous debut campaigns, spearheading a resurgence to earn him the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award. He guided the Giants to nine wins during the regular season, their first appearance in the playoffs in six years, and first playoff triumph in more than ten.

Brian Daboll joined the New York Giants last season on a five-year contract. Although the specifics of his contract with the Giants are unknown, it's believed to be around $2-4 million annually.

ClutchPoints estimates that Brian Daboll has a $5 million net worth in 2023. His major profession as a football coach has brought him a significant amount of fortune. He has also held positions as an offensive coordinator, defensive assistant, quarterback coach and wide receivers coach.

Because of his reputation for creating and executing excellent offensive plans, Daboll has received recognition for assisting in leading many teams to successful seasons. He has gained prominence in the last few years for his position with the Buffalo Bills, helping develop quarterback Josh Allen into one of the best in the league.

After joining the Bills in 2018 as the offensive coordinator, Daboll won the AFC East division for the first time in 25 years two years later. As a defensive assistant on Bill Belichick's team with the New England Patriots in 2000, Daboll gained his first coaching experience in the NFL.

Brian Daboll's coaching record

Brian Daboll's coaching record stands at 10-12-1 after six games in the 2023 season.

In his first year as coach, he guided the Giants to a 9-7-1 record, a playoff appearance, a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round and a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

The Giants' 1-5 record this season reflects their difficult start to the campaign ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.