“It took a village to help him” - Giants HC Brian Daboll takes a sly dig at Bills QB Josh Allen 

Brian Daboll was hired in January by the New York Giants as the franchise’s 22nd head coach (and their fourth since 2016). Daboll served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills the last four seasons (2018-2021).

In an interview with the morning show Good Morning Football, he jokingly said it took a village to help Bills quarterback Josh Allen but doesn’t like comparing him to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones:

“I think it's unfair right now," the head coach said. "You know, Josh [Allen] and I were together for four years... It took a village to help Josh and... credit first goes to Josh Allen and his abilities and his desire and his competitiveness.

"I told you on Saturday I got here, I drove up and came right here, and there was only a few people in a building and Daniel [Jones] was one of them. So we had a chance to sit down and start a relationship where it's in its infancy stages. I look forward to working with him. But we got a long way to go.”

Allen was drafted seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by Buffalo in Daboll’s first year as offensive coordinator for the team. He threw for 5,163 yards; 30 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions in his first two years with a touchdown-interception ratio of 1.43.

The next two years for the Bills quarterback improved massively under Daboll. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Allen threw for 8,951 yards; 73 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions. His touchdown-interception ratio increased to 2.92. He finished in MVP voting in 2020, making it to his first-ever Pro Bowl. Daboll won the Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year award that year.

While Daboll asserted that he doesn’t like comparing Allen to Jones, he will be tasked with helping the 24-year-old Giants quarterback. Jones was New York’s first round pick in the 2019 Draft as the successor to Eli Manning.

Madelyn Burke @MadelynBurke Brian Daboll says he asked Daniel Jones to give him some foundational pieces that he liked in his last three years or in his time at Duke Brian Daboll says he asked Daniel Jones to give him some foundational pieces that he liked in his last three years or in his time at Duke

He replaced Manning as the team’s starter in Week 3 of the 2019 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones has thrown for 8,398 yards with 45 touchdown passes to 29 interceptions in 37 starts. Can Daboll, the 46-year-old first-time head coach, transform the Giants and Jones? Many Giants fans are hoping what Daboll did for Allen can be done for Jones.

“That’s a good sign for a young player.” New #Giants HC Brian Daboll is being introduced now. He says he braved the snow storm to come in to the facility on Saturday and not many people were in the building ... but one person was: QB Daniel Jones.“That’s a good sign for a young player.” New #Giants HC Brian Daboll is being introduced now. He says he braved the snow storm to come in to the facility on Saturday and not many people were in the building ... but one person was: QB Daniel Jones. “That’s a good sign for a young player.”

