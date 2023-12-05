Brian Robinson Jr. injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Brian Robinson Jr. left the Washington Commanders' 45-15 loss in the second quarter after suffering a hamstring strain. The running back was ruled out and did not return to the game in the second half. The Commanders shared an update during the game, tweeting:

"Injury update: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is out"

Robinson Jr. has averaged 13.85 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. In the three games before leaving Sunday's matchup, he had averaged 19.77 fantasy points per game. He appeared in line for another big game before leaving due to an injury.

While the Washington Commanders have not given an official update on Brian Robinson Jr., they will have a bye in Week 14 before returning to action against the Los Angeles Rams the following week.

Family & Sports Medicine Physician Jesse Morse shared that the injury will likely sideline the second-year running back for one to three weeks, tweeting:

"#Commanders Brian Robinson - hamstring strain, less common this late in season. Out 1-3 weeks. Antonio Gibson + Chris Rodriguez Jr."

When will Brian Robinson Jr. return?

It is unclear if Robinson Jr. will be available when the Commanders return to action. The former Alabama Crimson Tide will have an extra week to get healthy due to the timeliness of Washington's bye week.

Brian Robinson Jr. could be in line to return after the bye week, ensuring that he does not miss any additional game action. The timeline provided by Morse will likely lead to Robinson Jr. being designated a questionable tag coming out of the bye. Hamstrings, however, can be very tricky injuries and he could be out longer, depending on the severity of the strain.

If he remains out, Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez will likely share the lead back role. Robinson Jr. has been the Washington Commanders' leading rusher this season as he has recorded 664 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 160 carries. He has added 29 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

What happened to Brian Robinson Jr.?

Brian Robinson Jr. was forced out of action after suffering a hamstring strain on a rushing attempt on the first drive of the second quarter. After returning to the locker room for evaluation, the Washington Commanders ruled him out for the remainder of their matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The second-year running back was off to a strong start prior to the injury as he had 53 rushing yards on just seven carries, accounting for 5.3 fantasy points. Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez shared the touches in Robinson Jr.'s absence.

