Brian Robinson Jr. in shock after Commanders' decision to trade RB to 49ers despite improved rushing production

By Arnold
Modified Aug 26, 2025 11:29 GMT
NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Brian Robinson Jr. in shock after Commanders' decision to trade RB to 49ers despite improved rushing production - Source: Getty

The Washington Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. However, the running back said that he was surprised that Washington traded him, despite his output for the team over the past three years.

On Monday, Robingon opened up on how he was projected to be the Commanders' starting RB for the 2025 season before being traded.

"I really couldn't tell you that right now," Robinson said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "The last week or two has been a bit unusual, but nothing changes for me. I expect the same goals I set for myself three, four months ago. It stays the same, same process, same everything I expect to do of everything that I was expecting to do for myself this year. I expect to continue that even though I'm in a new home, so nothing should change."
Robinson entered Washington's training camp expecting to be RB1, alongside Austin Ekeler. However, the Commanders were to use Ekeler as the pass-catching back.

Nonetheless, reports claimed that the emergence of third-year back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt led to Washington trading Robinson to San Francisco.

In his final year at Washington, Robinson posted 789 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns on 182 carries. He also had 153 yards on 19 receptions in 13 regular-season games.

49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr. expected to serve as backup to Christian McCaffrey

Former Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. - Source: Getty
Former Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. - Source: Getty

On Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to serve as Christian McCaffrey's backup.

"We brought him here to be our two back," Shanahan said via Kyle Madson of Niners Wire. "Always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out of college. He's done really well going against him, and we were pumped that he was available and we were pumped that we were able to get him.”
In his three years with the Commanders, Robinson recorded 2,319 yards and 15 touchdowns on 565 carries. He also added 581 receiving yards and five TDs on 61 receptions.

Robinson helped the Commanders reach the NFC championship game last season, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, it will be interesting to see how the RB fares for the 49ers.

