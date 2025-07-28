Brian Schottenheimer takes hilarious jab at Jake Ferguson’s $52,500,000 contract extension referencing engagement to Haley Cavinder

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is living the best offseason of his life. After proposing to his girlfriend Haley Cavinder in April, he signed a four-year, $52.5M extension during training camp on Sunday.Ferguson's performance suffered a setback in 2024, as he had just under 500 receiving yards for the entire season and failed to score a touchdown. With Dak Prescott missing half of the season due to a hamstring injury, the chemistry with backup quarterback Cooper Rush was never found.After news of the extension broke during the weekend, reporters talked to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer about Ferguson's new deal. He congratulated his player, but made sure to make a joke at the same time:&quot;Thrilled for Jake and his family, and what he's done, and now he can afford the rock he gave his sweetie.&quot;Ferguson became the Cowboys' leading tight end after Dalton Schultz left the franchise for free agency in 2023. He has 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns in his three years with the team.Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder on a beachThe pair have been dating since September 2023, just before the tight end started his second season with the Dallas Cowboys.Cavinder posted a picture of her ring on Instagram back in April, and the ring looked stunning, hence the joke by Schottenheimer: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two posted several pictures of Ferguson's proposal, which he did on a beach in front of a wall of flowers. Ferguson wore a striped blue and white shirt with white pants when he went down on one knee, while Cavinder wore a pink dress.Haley has over 1M followers on her Instagram account. She and twin sister Hanna are popular influencers who played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes last season. Before that, they both played three seasons at Fresno State Bulldogs. However, neither of them opted to play in the WNBA.Meanwhile, Ferguson is set to be a key piece for Schottenheimer's offense. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens playing on the outside, the tight end is set to feature prominently in the middle of the field, acting as a safety net for Dak Prescott for short and intermediate targets.