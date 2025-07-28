  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brian Schottenheimer takes hilarious jab at Jake Ferguson’s $52,500,000 contract extension referencing engagement to Haley Cavinder

Brian Schottenheimer takes hilarious jab at Jake Ferguson’s $52,500,000 contract extension referencing engagement to Haley Cavinder

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 28, 2025 00:02 GMT
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Jake Ferguson received a contract extension from the Cowboys - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is living the best offseason of his life. After proposing to his girlfriend Haley Cavinder in April, he signed a four-year, $52.5M extension during training camp on Sunday.

Ad

Ferguson's performance suffered a setback in 2024, as he had just under 500 receiving yards for the entire season and failed to score a touchdown. With Dak Prescott missing half of the season due to a hamstring injury, the chemistry with backup quarterback Cooper Rush was never found.

After news of the extension broke during the weekend, reporters talked to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer about Ferguson's new deal. He congratulated his player, but made sure to make a joke at the same time:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thrilled for Jake and his family, and what he's done, and now he can afford the rock he gave his sweetie."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Ferguson became the Cowboys' leading tight end after Dalton Schultz left the franchise for free agency in 2023. He has 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns in his three years with the team.

Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder on a beach

The pair have been dating since September 2023, just before the tight end started his second season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cavinder posted a picture of her ring on Instagram back in April, and the ring looked stunning, hence the joke by Schottenheimer:

Ad
Ad

The two posted several pictures of Ferguson's proposal, which he did on a beach in front of a wall of flowers. Ferguson wore a striped blue and white shirt with white pants when he went down on one knee, while Cavinder wore a pink dress.

Haley has over 1M followers on her Instagram account. She and twin sister Hanna are popular influencers who played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes last season. Before that, they both played three seasons at Fresno State Bulldogs. However, neither of them opted to play in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, Ferguson is set to be a key piece for Schottenheimer's offense. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens playing on the outside, the tight end is set to feature prominently in the middle of the field, acting as a safety net for Dak Prescott for short and intermediate targets.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications