Brian Schottenheimer delivers good news to Cowboys fans amid Micah Parsons' contract dispute

For quite some time now, Brian Schottenheimer has been missing Micah Parsons, who has been seeking a monstrous contract extension on par with what Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb received last season. However, he now has a promising update on Parsons’ situation.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys' coach said he expects the star pass rusher to join next week’s mandatory minicamp after a recent conversation:

"He's doing a little bit of traveling, but again, everything that he and I have talked about I expect that he would be here. Like I said, each and every week Micah and I have had great communication, everything I've asked him to do and vice versa he's followed through on."

He continued:

"Being present doesn't necessarily mean being here all the time. Doesn't even necessarily mean having to practice. It means being around the guys... The thing that I know about Micah is Micah wants to be here. He's excited about what we're building. He's been a big proponent of that."

Brian Schottenheimer provides update on CB Trevon Diggs

Another key defensive player whom Brian Schottenheimer discussed during the media availability was cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been rehabbing a knee injury that hampered him throughout the 2024 season. According to the former offensive coordinator, the healing process has been "going good":

"I talked to Trevon last week. He's down in Miami doing some training. No timeline for his return, but he had to come back a couple weeks ago to get checked out by the doc. All signs are positive."

He also praised former first-rounder Kaiir Elam, who has been “taking to the system” ever since he was traded from the Buffalo Bills in March.

Schottenheimer also raved about run-stopping linebackers Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn, who joined via trade from the Tennessee Titans and free agency, respectively. Regarding Sanborn, he called him an “incredible” and “very selfless” player:

"The command, also him leaning into a couple of the younger 'backers ... that doesn't have to happen but he's happy to help which is great. Again, speaks to the fact that he's a competitor and wants to win the starting job, but he's also willing to lean into those guys and answer questions."

The Cowboys’ preseason begins on Aug. 9 at the LA Rams. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT.

