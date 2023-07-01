Bridget Moynahan reveals whether Tom Brady's son Jack has NFL career inclination: Report

Tom Brady's eldest son Jack might not be ready to follow in his father's (or mother's) footsteps just yet.

Despite the privacy people maintain, it's not easy for celebrity kids to grow up with a spotlight on them. With Brady's son interested in sports and football, there is already a conversation about the young man possibly playing football professionally.

Though Jack (John Edward Thomas) has played football before, it might not be his area of interest going forward.

While on a recent appearance of Live with Kelly and Mark, Moynahan ended up speaking about Jack and how they aren't pressurizing him to make any decision.

"I really think that he's kind of like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet and I think that's okay," Moynahan said on the show. "I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."

When Kelly Ripa asked about his interest in football, Bridget Moynahan responded:

"No, he's more of a basketball player. He loves basketball. Yeah, basketball and lacrosse."

Tom Brady shares a similar view to Bridget Moynahan

A few weeks ago, Brady opened up about his own view on Jack's career.

Even though Jack might be interested in sports, Brady isn't entirely concerned about him becoming a football player. After all, the 15-year-old might to carve out his own path.

While on 'Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray', Brady revealed that he isn't going to pressurize Jack about his career.

“I don’t give a s–t how well he does. Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me . . . I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.”

According to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Jack is already a good athlete and works with good hand-eye coordination. Until recently, Jack was playing both free safety and QB.

"The best son a dad could ever hope for," Brady wrote on IG.

Retired for a final time, Tom Brady has also taken to spending more time with his family and children: Jack, Vivian and Ben. Co-parenting the other two with his ex Gisele Bundchen, Brady has been relaxing and working post-NFL.

