"Bring him home": RG III calls for Odell Beckham Jr.-Giants reunion following Malik Nabers' ACL tear

The New York Giants suffered a blow after it was reported that Malik Nabers suffered an ACL tear during their 21-18 win over the LA Chargers in Week 4 on Sunday. Since Nabers is expected to miss the rest of the season, analyst Robert Griffin has urged the Giants to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr. as a potential replacement for the receiver.

Ad

"The New York Giants should sign Odell Beckham Jr after Malik Nabers injury. Bring him home." Griffin tweeted on Sunday.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The New York Giants should sign Odell Beckham Jr after Malik Nabers injury. Bring him home.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014. He hit the ground running and won the Rookie of the Year award.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Beckham played five seasons with the Giants, where he earned all three of his Pro Bowl honors. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 offseason.

The Browns released Beckham on Nov. 5, 2021. Less than a week later, he was signed by the LA Rams and helped them win the Super Bowl that season.

Ad

Beckham did not play in the 2022 season since he was recovering from his ACL injury. He played the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens and the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins.

In August, Beckham said that he still plans to play in the NFL and is not considering retirement. However, he is still a free agent.

How did Giants WR Malik Nabers get injured?

NFL: New York Giants WR Malik Nabers - Source: Imagn

Malik Nabers appeared to injure his knee midway through the second quarter when he jumped for a ball from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart down the sideline. Nabers was visibly in pain following the play, which was an incompletion negated by an offside penalty on the Chargers.

Ad

Nabers had to be carted off the field, and the Giants rued him out for the rest of the game. The New York WR had two receptions for 20 yards before exiting.

Nabers was one of the Giants' best offensive players this season. He had 16 catches for 251 yards and two TDs entering the Week 4 game against the Chargers.

The Giants got their first win of the season in Week 4. They will aim to build on that when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.