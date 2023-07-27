Brittany Mahomes' alleged polygamy tattoo draws polarizing reactions from fans - "That's a damn infinity heart"

Brittany Mahomes is often the centre of discussion for fans and trolls alike. From her Instagram stories to various event appearences, Brittany is talked about on various platforms.

However, irrespective of the trolls, being in the public eye also has people overanalyzing the Mahomes family's every post. This includes Brittany's foot tattoo, which can also be compared to a polygamy symbol.

The actual meaning, though, could also be an 'infinity heart'.

Considering the tattoo, Twitter users were quick to comment on Brittany's post. Some were baffled over the choice of the heart, convinced that Brittany must have no idea that it can also be connected to polygamy.

There was also a connection drawn to Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, who had gained attention through rumors. Ayesha Curry, becoming aware of those rumors, denied those allegations while asking people to respect their relationship.

One user, who observed it a bit more, mentioned that Brittany's mother also had the same tattoo:

"Ok so I did some digging and it looks like her mom has the same tattoo, same placement as well. Maybe it’s just a family thing?"

A few fans remained uncertain about the meaining and couldn't believe Brittany would get the tattoo, especially if she knew what it meant.

"She 100% got it because 'it looks cute'"

Brittany Mahomes is making the most of the NFL offseason

This offseason has been particularly busy for the Mahomes family.

Beginning with the Super Bowl win in February, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been packed with various events as the 2023 NFL season nears. Not only have they released more content, we have also seen the NFL couple try new things.

The offseason began with their Met Gala debut, along with appearences at the Miami Grand Prix and the Kentucky Derby. A few of their recent appearences include the 2023 ESPYS, coupled with a few vacations with the family.

They even got together for a family trip in Las Vegas, where Patrick was competing for The Match against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Apart from the usual trolling and hate, people have also been supportive of Brittany and her role in the family. The family also enjoyed a trip at Yellowstone National Park and Hawaii for some relaxing time.

In a recent story, Sterling — their two-year-old toddler — and Brittany were seen bidding adieu to Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs camp before the 2023 season.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp," Brittany Mahomes wrote.

However, the recent chatter has been about the Netflix docuseries 'Quarterback'.

As the new season approaches, one can expect to see the Mahomes family together at a Chiefs game.