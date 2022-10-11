"Getting jealous of this love" - Brittany Mahomes doesn't approve of Patrick Mahomes' bromance 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is loving his tight end Travis Kelce, but his wife, Brittany, is starting to get a little bit jealous of the pair's close friendship.

The pair connected for an incredible four touchdowns in the 30-29 win over the Raiders and post-game, the duo's bromance was there for all to see. However, Mrs. Mahomes had an interesting reaction to her husband's bonding with his teammate. She took to Twitter and wrote:

"I’m getting jealous of this love."😂❤️

The duo have been nearly unstoppable since the quarterback entered the league and are now considered by many to be the best quarterback/receiver duo in the NFL. It is hard to think of a better combination at this point in time.

Perhaps, if Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were still together in Green Bay Packers side, they would have been number one. But right now, Mahomes and Kelce are clear at the top.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a deadly duo

Travis Kelce entered the league in 2013, while Patrick Mahomes came four years later in 2017. The tight end had one 1,000-yard receiving season in his first four years. But, since the quarterback's arrival, the 33-year-old has had five consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards and it's no coincidence.

Since the duo have played regularly together, the numbers are staggering. Per statmuse.com, Kelce has 419 catches, 5,328 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns (41 receiving, two rushing TD's) in just 66 games.

There has been a case for the tight end to be named the best ever in the NFL. People like Shannon Sharpe, Tony Gonzales, and Rob Gronkowski are considered among the best-ever. Now, Kelce is making his case to be better than the lot of them.

Given the style of offense, number 15 has a knack of finding Kelce whenever he wants, almost like a security blanket of sorts. So far this season, the tight end already has seven touchdowns, 347 receiving yards, and 33 receptions.

Many thought that without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs' offense would struggle, but with this superb duo, the offense has exploded (again) to be the most potent in the NFL.

The Chiefs are currently 4-1 on the season and will be looking at another deep playoff run with the star duo integral to the franchise's success.

