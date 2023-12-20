Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, has faced a lot of criticism and hate online. But she also has many fans who support her. She is not afraid to stand up to her haters and voice her opinions on social media.

However, not all fans were impressed by Brittany's rant on Instagram, unhappy with her calling out her haters.

A few deemed it embarrassing for Chiefs fans, letting Mrs. Mahomes know that money cannot buy someone everything.

"She doesn't understand she is nobody outside of the football world. I only knew about her because this sub was recommended to me," one user wrote.

Another user stated that it was easy to hate Brittany, pointing to her lack of self-reflection.

"This girl lacks self-reflection. I mean... seriously. She's so caught up in herself and her little world that she really can't see how incredibly weird and vapid her game-day antics appear."

A few users brought up Brittany Mahomes' recent friendship with Taylor Swift. With Swift's popularity and fame, one can only expect some extra attention to be sent Brittany's way.

Not only have they hung out at the same VIP box during Kansas City Chiefs games, but have also stepped out for dinner in NYC and otherwise.

What did Brittany Mahomes say to her haters on Instagram?

Usually posting about her day, her children, and the NFL amongst other things, Brittany chose to call out her haters in a mini rant:

Angry at 'rude' people reaching out, Brittany wrote:

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal.... I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from.... please," she wrote.

A few months ago, Brittany had blamed haters for ruining her social media experience.

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people."

Fans have continued to call out Brittany Mahomes for various reasons, from when she accidentally sprayed champagne at people below her in the stadium to this mini social media rant.