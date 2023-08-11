Brittany Mahomes 'can't handle' baby Sterling growing up fast, shares adorable throwback on IG

Brittany Mahomes, along with Patrick Mahomes' entire family, is easily one of the most popular stars on Instagram. With her personal content and comments on the Chiefs, the personal trainer has gained a considerable amount of following online.

That being said, fans have also seen their children grow up over the years.

Now, as the 2023 season approaches, Brittany has noticed how fast Sterling has grown up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a cute throwback on Instagram, Brittany shared a few older photos of Sterling. Comparing it to her recent photos, it's clear how much Sterling has grown.

Brittany has been posting about her daughter right from the time the NFL couple announced their pregnancy.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"I can't even handle how fast she's growing up," Brittany wrote.

While she shared more old photos, Brittany also added a few recent snaps of their second baby Bronze. Still a few months old, this was Bronze's first proper offseason.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Bronze (born on Nov. 28, 2022) has just started running around the house in a walker.

"Then we have this guy doing sprints constantly," Brittany shared with a clip.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are all set for the 2023 NFL season

Every NFL season is a new beginning for a team and player.

With the Chiefs looking for a Super Bowl repeat, the Mahomes family is all geared up. During preseason Week 1, Brittany Mahomes shared a small moment with Sterling, revealing her bossy side to followers.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

"Come on, come on."

In the video, Sterling is calling their dogs.

Brittany, amused, asked her daughter:

"Are you bossing them?"

Engrossed in her own activity, Sterling didn't pay any heed to what Brittany was saying.

That being said, this offseason has been particularly interesting for Brittany and Patrick. Starting with their Super Bowl win celebrations, the popular couple also attended various events like the Met Gala, Miami Grand Prix and the Kentucky Derby.

They also released the Netflix documentary Quarterback, which was much talked about this offseason. They also attended a few concerts, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Ed Sheeran's concert in Texas.

Patrick and Brittany at Ed Sheeran's concert at Arrowhead Stadium - screenshot via Instagram

With the Sheeran concert being held at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes and Brittany just had to visit.

Having said that, one can expect Brittany cheering for the team from the sidelines, this time with Bronze joining their little group.