Brittany Mahomes admires daughter Sterling's 'bossy side' as Mahomes family preps for preseason Week 1

Brittany Mahomes shares two children with the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is an aggressive player on the field, and his daughter might be taking on his traits.

In a recently uploaded Instagram story, Brittany uploaded an adorable video of her two-year-old daughter that showed her "bossy side."

In the video, Sterling hollers at her pet dogs and says:

"Come on, come on."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Brittany then asks her:

"Are you bossing them?"

To this, Sterling turns a blind ear and continues to yell at her dogs.

Brittany Mahomes and baby Sterling enjoy a relaxing day by the pool with a special guest

Brittany and her two-year-old daughter, Sterling, are basking in the epitome of joy. In this instance, their joyful moments were further enriched by the presence of Brittany's mother, Diana Massey.

The co-owner of the Kansas City Current graced her Instagram story with a multitude of captivating images. In these snapshots, she joyfully announced the presence of her daughter's cherished grandmother, affectionately known as "Grams." The visual narrative portrayed a heartwarming scene as the intergenerational duo reveled in a leisurely immersion within the pool's embrace.

Among the images, one captured the enchanting smile of the petite Sterling, radiating sheer charm. Accompanying this visual tale, Brittany Mahomes inscribed:

"The most perfect angel."

In a recent escapade, the Mahomes embarked on a bustling sojourn across borders, gracing esteemed occasions of distinction.

Notably, Brittany made an appearance at her husband's training camp, reaffirming their support and togetherness. Meanwhile, the release of a documentary series centered around NFL quarterbacks drew accolades and admiration from fans.

This documentary provided an intimate glimpse into the lives of NFL luminaries such as Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, receiving commendation for its candid portrayal of their personal journeys. If you haven't watched the series yet, you are probably missing a lot!