In Photos: Brittany Mahomes has iconic girls day out with mother and daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes and her two-year-old daughter, Sterling are living their best lives. This time, they were joined by Brittany's mother, Diana Massey.

The co-owner of the Kansas City Current shared numerous pictures on her Instagram story. In the pictures, she said that her daughter's "Grams is here." The grandmother and granddaughter looked happy with each other as they enjoyed a relaxing dip in the swimming pool.

One picture showed little Sterling smiling adorably. Brittany Mahomes wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The most perfect angel."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Brittany and her family had a busy overseas trip as they traveled the country and even went on a luxurious vacation to Hawaii. Not only did they enjoy the marvels of nature, but also attended prestigious award shows and events.

Brittany, along with her children, also visited her husband during training camp.

Brittany Mahomes received love and praise from fans on the release of 'Quarterback'

Recently, Netflix released a documentary series about three quarterbacks in the NFL. The show closely followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they navigated the previous season. Along with focusing on the on-field endeavors, the show also gave an insight into the personal lives of the QBs.

Fans got to see a new side of Brittany, who has always been supportive of her husband's career. It was a tremendous change from the negativity she usually gets online. The fans of Brittany talked about her part in the show, and also expressed their respect for her.

Hence, after seeing such positive responses, the former professional soccer player thanked them. She wrote on her Twitter timeline:

"I appreciate kind people."

The documentary series did a great job of changing the narrative fans held about her. Despite questionable antiques like pouring chilly champagne on fans, she continues to be a well-liked figure in the world of football.