IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes, Sterling and baby Bronze visit Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs camp

Brittany Mahomes and her two children recently made their way to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp and were seen with Patrick Mahomes.

The fitness influencer uploaded pictures from her visit on her official Instagram account with the caption:

"Lots of “I go to work with daddy” this off-season and we enjoyed every second of it! Love this -always busy- little fam of mine🥹🤍"

Brittany, Sterling, and Bronze meet Patrick Mahomes (Image Credit: Brittany's Instagram account [@brittanylynne]).

The training camp is unfolding in the practice fields adjoining Spratt Stadium, an exhilarating spectacle set within the picturesque campus grounds of Missouri Western State University.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

Although the pictures uploaded by Brittany received numerous compliments from fans, they specifically focused on the message on the hat she was wearing. It read, "Hello. I'm Late."

Many fans thought that she was pregnant and was giving a subtle hint to her fans.

Fans speculate if Brittany is pregnant again (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' post's comment section).

Does Brittany Mahomes support polygamous relationships?

The former soccer player regularly makes waves on her social media accounts. From uploading adorable pictures and videos of their children, to attending flashy events, Brittany shares all aspects of her personal life online.

Recently, fans noticed that Brittany Mahomes rocked a new tattoo on her foot when she made an appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards with Patrick Mahomes.

The tattoo is of a heart with an infinity sign on it. The internet was divided on seeing the tattoo as some believed that it looked like the symbol of polygamy, while others felt it was just a heart with an infinity sign.

Many fans saw similarities between her and Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha. However, one user “did some digging” and found that Brittany’s mother had the same tattoo on her foot as well, concluding that it must be “just a family thing.”

Geo @ThatBeachBum1 @ButtCrackSports Ok so I did some digging and it looks like her mom has the same tattoo, same placement as well. Maybe it’s just a family thing?

A handful of people also thought that she got the tattoo because it looked cute and did not know the meaning behind it.