Brittany Mahomes cautioned by fans after hugging Taylor Swift in viral celebration: "Never misses the chance to be in the shot"

Brittany Mahomes' budding friendship with pop star Taylor Swift was unexpected for most NFL fans this season.

Often in the limelight during the NFL season, Patrick Mahomes' wife has grown associated with Swift, who is currently dating Travis Kelce. Brittany has hung out with Swift and her friends at a Kansas City Chiefs game and otherwise.

Fans, however, weren't impressed with Brittany's viral moment at the Chiefs clash against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Some called Brittany "annoying" while wondering if she just wanted to be best friends with someone as popular as Swift.

Of course, trolls have continued to target Brittany Mahomes for years, often over her appearances at Chiefs games.

"And Brittany Mahomes never misses the chance to be in the shot 🙄," a fan posted.

Brittany has been attending Chiefs games with Taylor in VIP suites, often spending time with other friends and Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson. Swifties have been vocal about the "Blank Space" singer's involvement with the two, asking Jackson and Brittany to stay away from their favorite artist.

"It’s gross how badly Mahomes girl wants to be besties with Taylor Swift," another fan commented.

A few users also brought up Jason Kelce's viral shirtless moment along with Jackson Mahomes, who is currently accused of sexual assault.

Patrick Mahomes has been all for Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's friendship

If one was following the 2023 NFL season, it's hard to miss Swift and Brittany Mahomes' interactions. The two have been the talk of the town, with reports stating that Brittany is thrilled over their developing relationship.

When asked about Swift's relationship with Kelce, Patrick Mahomes also spoke about his wife and the musician. While speaking to CBS Mornings, Mahomes said:

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

He also mentioned their initial connection with the Grammy-winning singer:

"There's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team."

Originally a Philadelphia Eagles fan, Swift has properly embraced her place as a Chiefs faithful.