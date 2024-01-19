Patrick Mahomes’ father impressed by Taylor Swift’s “down to earth” demeanor 

Taylor Swift has left Patrick Mahomes' entire family impressed. The singer, who has been a constant fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games this season, has made herself well-acclimated to the Chiefs Kingdom already. This includes the fans, the environment, and Travis Kelce's family.

However, along with Kelce's family, Swift has also won over Mahomes' wife Brittany, mom Randi, brother Jackson and father Patrick Mahomes Sr.

In a recent interview with Kansas City publication Starcade Media, Mahomes' father spoke about Swift, and how he interacted with the "Blank Space" singer:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“She’s down to earth,” Mahomes Sr. told Starcade. "I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the ‘Quarterback’ series. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."

Of course, Mahomes' mother Randi has also been extremely happy about Swift's presence at games.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi's official IG account

Sharing a photo of Swift with Mahomes' younger sister Mia, Randi wrote:

“I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!”

Jackson Mahomes has also been hanging out with Swift, usually spending time with his sister-in-law and the Grammy winner at VIP suites at the Chiefs games.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have become friends

Brittany Mahomes has forged a close friendship with Taylor Swift. She recently shared some photos from their time at the Chiefs-Dolphins game, where the two celebrated the win despite the extreme weather.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

The two were wearing similar jackets, which were designed by Kyle Juszcyk's wife Kristin. Of course, the jackets quickly went viral, with people flocking to Kristin's account to wear something similar to Swift and Brittany.

The two have also hung out in Kansas and New York, spending Christmas together along with a few dinners with Swift's celebrity friend circle.

Patrick Mahomes is all for Travis Kelce's new relationship with Taylor Swift

Like the rest of his family, the Chiefs star QB remains impressed with Swift's inclusion with the team.

This includes her new relationship with Travis Kelce and her budding friendship with wife Brittany. In a conversation with CBS Mornings, Mahomes said:

"He started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was," Mahomes said. "So for us ... there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team.

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

With the NFL season wrapping up, one can only expect more interactions between the Mahomes family and Taylor Swift.