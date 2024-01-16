Taylor Swift gets generous, makes Chiefs fan’s day with big-hearted gesture at Wild Card game vs Dolphins

Taylor Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. At one point during the game, the popstar was seen leaning out of the window of the suite she was seated in, and speaking with a fan.

The fan was Beth Vancil, and Swift gifted her a scarf after noticing her cheeks were getting red. A Chiefs fan from St. Louis, Vancil made the trip to watch her favorite team. She was seated in the row below the suites and shared her experience on Instagram.

"Kansas City. We came, we saw, we conquered, we swag surfed with Donna, Taylor and Brittany and Taylor gave me her scarf (it was not red and she doesn’t want it back). She thanked us for being her good luck charms. See you next week KC. PS yes are now besties with Paul Rudd and @tambahali !!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vancil also mentioned that Swift told her and her friend that they were her good luck charms, giving them credit for the Chiefs playing well in the playoff game. She also mentioned that she met Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, Brittany Mahomes, actor Paul Rudd and former Chiefs' defensive end Tamba Hali.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' 'twinning' gameday looks go viral

Taylor Swift's jacket was the talk of the NFL and social media during saturday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. She wore it to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, and was designed by 49ers' fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also had a custom jacked made by Juszczyk. Each piece was customized, with Kelce and Mahomes' names and jersey numbers imprinted onto red puffer jackets that were sure to keep the ladies warm in the below zero temperatures.

Twinning & Winning💯

Brittany Mahomes posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and Taylor Swift in their matching jackets. In 24 hours, the post had over 600,000 likes, with fans loving the matching jackets and the photos.