Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's VIP box moments have almost become a gameday ritual. Supporting the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes and Swift often share a suite at the stadium.

Of course, the two have forged a friendship over the last few months, often hanging out together even after the Chiefs games.

This time, the duo got together for the team's wildcard game clash against Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs overcame the freezing weather, advancing ahead in the playoffs with a 26-7 win.

While fans continued to share Brittany Mahomes' clips from the game, the former soccer player ended up sharing some iconic photos with Taylor.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

They were also posing with Lyndsay Bell, who is often seen hanging out with the group at Chiefs games.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

The two posed in their matching jackets, which were made from them by Kyle Juszcyk's wife Kristin. The jackets quickly went viral. Swifties are often interested in the Blank Space singer's gameday fits.

Of course, while the style was the same, Brittany's jacket had Mahomes' No. 15, and Swift's jacket had Travis Kelce's no. 87 designed on it.

"Twinning & Winning💯," Brittany wrote in her caption.

Patrick Mahomes thanked Taylor Swift for taking Brittany Mahomes under her wing

While on CBS Mornings, Mahomes spoke about Brittany and Swift, revealing how their relationship has developed. The Chiefs QB revealed how he stepped away at first, interacting later when he got comfortable with the singer. Now, Swift is a part of the Chiefs' Kingdom.

"At first, I felt like everybody kinda stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing and then he started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was. So for us... there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team."

Adding about Brittany, Mahomes said:

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

There have been multiple reports about Brittany and Swift's relationship, a few users even trolling Brittany for her closeness to Swift. Yet, the two have clearly become good friends.