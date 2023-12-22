Patrick Mahomes sheds light on Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's relationship after wife's viral NSFW rant

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have grown closer as they play for the Kansas City Chiefs, often hanging out off the field as well. With Kelce dating Taylor Swift, Mahomes and his wife Brittany's friendship has continued to grow, the two making headlines for showing up at Chiefs games together.

However, more screen time with Swift has added more focus to Patrick Mahomes and his family. In a conversation with CBS, Mahomes was asked about TS and Kelce's relationship, and the QB also delved into the singer's relationship with his wife:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"At first, I felt like everybody kinda stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing and then he started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was. So for us...there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team."

Speaking about Brittany, Mahomes added:

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

Mahomes also spoke of Swift's professionalism and talent, highlighting how the "Wonderland" singer is at the peak of her career.

The interview, however, comes just days after Brittany's viral NSFW rant on Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany recently called out 'rude' haters on Instagram

Over the past few years, Patrick Mahomes' family has been consistently criticized on the internet. Brittany, often at the center of the controversies, has never shied away from reaching out and sharing her views with the world via social media.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife's official account (@brittanylynne)

Brittany called out haters in an IG story, ranting about rude people showing up more than normal.

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal....I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please," she wrote.

One reason could be her close association with Swift, which has caused a few Swifties to also look up the fitness trainer. Of course, Brittany did not mention more details about the type of rude comments she was facing.

With the NFL season picking up and the playoffs nearing, one can only expect more interactions from TS and Brittany Mahomes.