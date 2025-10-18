  • home icon
  • Brittany Mahomes drops 2-word reaction to gender reveal of Fred Warner and wife Sydney's baby after 49ers LB's surgery

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 18, 2025 12:00 GMT
Brittany Mahomes and Fred Warner wife Sydney (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany, sent a sweet message as Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, revealed the gender of their baby after his surgery. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker’s wife is pregnant with the couple’s second baby.

Meanwhile, last week he had an injury to his right ankle in the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He underwent surgery earlier this week and is likely to miss the season. However, after the surgery, he revealed the gender of his baby in a heartfelt moment with his wife.

Sydney shared a video on her Instagram account with Fred Warner and their son, Beau Anthony. They ate a cupcake, and it had a pink color in it, revealing that they are expecting a baby girl. Sharing the video, Sydney Warner wrote a sweet caption.

"Life knew we were gonna need a little extra sunshine this year 🤍 let’s hope Beau warms up to the idea soon enough 🤪 sweet days are ahead 🙏🏽"

Fans congratulated them in the comments section, and even the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife reacted to the post.

"Ahhhh congrats," Brittany wrote.
Brittany Mahomes' reaction to gender reveal of Fred Warner and wife Sydney/@sydneywarner

Fred Warner and Sydney welcomed their son in March 2024 and are now expecting their second baby. They announced the good news last month through a sweet post on Instagram.

While enjoying her pregnancy, Sydney had attended the NFL games to cheer for her husband before he injured his leg. He underwent surgery on Wednesday, and his wife shared a note on social media thanking fans for their prayers.

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shares pictures of him recovering after surgery

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, has shared a few pictures of the NFL star after his surgery on her Instagram account. She posted a few pictures with a one-word caption.

"onward," she wrote.
In the first snap of the post, Warner was on the sofa with his son, followed by a snap of him from the hospital bed, in which he was giving a thumbs up while smiling.

Fred Warner had played in six matchups this season for the Niners before his injury. The team has had a decent outing so far and won four of its games.

It was his ninth season in the NFL, but unfortunately, he will miss it. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nirav Pandya provided an update on his injury, and it will likely take around six months for him to return to the field.

