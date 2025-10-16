  • home icon
  Fred Warner's wife Sydney grows emotional as she pens down 'heartbreaking' note supporting 49ers LB during leg surgery

Fred Warner's wife Sydney grows emotional as she pens down 'heartbreaking' note supporting 49ers LB during leg surgery

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:46 GMT
Fred Warner
Fred Warner's wife Sydney (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@sydneywarner)

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shared an emotional message supporting her husband during his leg surgery. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was hurt during the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He injured his right ankle in the first half and was carted off.

He reportedly underwent surgery on Wednesday and Sydney shared an Instagram post supporting the NFL star. She shared a snap from the hospital with a long caption, expressing her gratitude to fans for their prayers.

“Cannot thank you guys enough for your thoughts and prayers for Fred and our family,” she wrote.

However, she also reflected on the disappointment of missing the season.

“Although we’re heartbroken that we won’t be a part of this season in the way that we thought we would, we are counting down the days until Fred comes back better than ever. This is all a part of His plan. I keep reminding myself of that daily and will lean on that on the hard days. We love you, Faithful,” she added.
Fred Warner&#039;s wife Sydney/@sydneywarner
Fred Warner's wife Sydney/@sydneywarner

Fred Warner’s wife is pregnant with their second baby and did not attend the game on Sunday.

The 49ers had a tough time in Week 6 and lost to the Buccaneers 30-19.

Fred Warner shares a heartfelt message after his injury

Fred Warner shared an Instagram post on Monday. He posted two pictures, one of himself and a screenshot of a motivational message from Kobe Bryant. The Niners star penned a long caption, hoping for his comeback.

"Some ask why I was able to smile on the cart heading in and it’s because (aside from the shock) I have complete peace in knowing Gods plan is so completely perfect and I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be," Warner wrote.
"I’ve had the privilege of being able to have a very healthy 8 seasons and now it’s time to inspire through the comeback I’m bout to have. It will be LEGENDARY and right on time God willing. Thank you guys, love always GO NINERS."

Warner has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2018 and has had an impressive time with them, earning four Pro Bowl nominations.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
