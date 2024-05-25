  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes drops health update after suffering major injury

Brittany Mahomes drops health update after suffering major injury

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 25, 2024 06:39 GMT
Patrick Mahomes&rsquo; wife Brittany drops health update after suffering major injury
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. When Patrick Mahomes' wife revealed she was being treated for a serious back injury through an Instagram post, fans were concerned about her health.

The SI Swimsuit model gave an update on her current health status, highlighting her recovery from the back injury. In conversation with E! News, Brittany Mahomes explained that she's now doing much better:

"I’m doing great. My back is no longer broke, so that's good. I’m still in the gym. I'm finally, I think, fully recovered and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health, and being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me."

Mahomes previously revealed that her pelvic floor fractured in March. Attached with a boomerang selfie video, Brittany said:

"Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

A pelvic fracture is a major injury that could have some potential socioeconomic and long-term functional effects. As for the treatment she underwent, Brittany Mahomes has kept those details behind the curtains. However, what's sure is that she is healthy and recovered from her injury.

Brittany Mahomes makes SI Swimsuit debut

Brittany Mahomes has been in the spotlight for making her debut in the SI Swimsuit issue earlier this month.

Celebrating her debut, Mahomes made a star appearance at the launch party of SI Swimsuit's 60th issue. Joined by her husband Patrick Mahomes, Brittany wore a see-through outfit from a brand called Oscar de la Renta halter, costing around $14990, per its website.

At the event, Mahomes shared her advice as to how people should carry themselves on a daily basis.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

Mahomes explained being so humbled about the modeling opportunity. Considering she came from a sports background, she noted how she didn't even think in a million years about being a model with a publication like SI Swimsuit. At the end of the day, it all worked out well.

