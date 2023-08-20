The last time Brittany Mahomes was present at the Cardinals' stadium, the Chiefs, led by her husband Patrick Mahomes, captured the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. This time she returned with much less fanfare for a preseason game as Kansas City took on Arizona.

What she was struck by is the lack of fans for the game. The stadium looked completely empty and she put an Instagram story on saying,

"There ain't a single person in here"

Screenshot on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram story

Brittany Mahomes should not have been surprised by the situation in Arizona

Brittany Mahomes might have been surprised but it shows how bad the situation is currently with the Arizona Cardinals. There is not much hope for the season. They were bad last season and they have had the likes of DeAndre Hopkins leave and J.J. Watt retire. Kyler Murray, who was injured last season, will not be back to starting right away. They also have a new coach to boot.

They are also coming up against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The Seahawks and the 49ers made it to the playoffs last season and both of them are expected to compete again. The Rams were rank last season but they are the Super Bowl champions, one season removed.

They have their work cut out for them this season and the fans are responding to that as well.To be fair to the Arizona Cardinals, it is not unsurpising to see a lack of fans for any preseason game. Most of the starters do not take part and it more of a nice day out that any competitive match. But there is a distinct lack of enthusiasm down that corner of the league.

However, at the same time, it is interesting to see how much Brittany Mahomes loves supporting the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is very unlikely to take to the field in the preseason but she was still there to watch his team play. She has always shown to be a huge fan of the franchise and one of the biggest bossters for the team on social media.

She was there for the Super Bowl win last season in the same stadium. And now in a meaningless game, in the grand scheme of things, she was still present to cheer them on. The Chiefs must be heartened to have such a strong supporter in the stands as much as they are happy to have her husband out on the field as their franchise quarterback.

