"I cried" - Brittany Mahomes gets emotional as Kayla Nicole and girls crew throw surprise birthday party

Brittany Mahomes was emotional as Kayla Nicole and and others joined together to throw her a surprise birthday party. Wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was born on September 1, 1995 and the ladies decided to treat her to an early birthday surprise.

In a post from Kayla Nicole captioned, "surprising our birthday girl", Brittany Mahomes can initially be seen gasping before covering her mouth in surprise. The latter image was also posted by Mahomes, confessing that she was emotional about the whole thing, writing,

"I cried"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In other posts by Kayla Nicole, the whole gang is seen out and about and she captioned it " a special bday surprise for a special girl", referring to her friendship with Brittany.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Snapshot of Brittany's reactions

Snapshot of Brittany's reactions

Brittany Mahomes and Kayla Nicole maintain a good relationship despite their significant others

What was heartening to see was that Kayla Nicole and Brittany Mahomes still retain a great friendship despite their personal lives. Brittany, of course, dated Patrick Mahomes for a long time before getting married. They have a beautiful family with two children.

Kayla was previously dating Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. They have since called quits in the relationship, even though they maintain a healthy respect for each other from all accounts. Despite Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce having a great relationship on and off the field, it does not seem to have harmed Brittany Mahomes' relationship with Kayla Nicole in any way.

While there have been many rumors, Travis Kelce is not reported to be dating anyone else at the moment. Rather he seems to be happy with the bromance he has with his quarterback, whether it be kidding around in the White House or playing golf together.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' birthdays

Brittany also shares a birthday month with her husband as Patrick was born on September 17, 1995, making him just 16 days younger than her. September, therefore is an extremely special month for them as they celebrate their special days just as the NFL season begins.

Their daughter Sterling celebrates a birthday on the other side of the season, being born on February 20, 2021. Therefore, her father gets to play the entire season and then get to enjoy the birthday with her. If last season's form is any indication, there might be many times when he gives her the best birthday gift of all time by bringing a Super Bowl home. Their son, Bronze Mahomes, was born on November 28, 2022.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 327 votes