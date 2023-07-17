Brittany Mahomes groaned about likely increasing chore workload moments after Patrick Mahomes’ injury in 2022 playoffs

Patrick Mahomes was fighting through a big obstacle when he hurt his lower leg in the playoffs last season. While the nearly $500 million man was fighting for a way to get his team to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career, his wife appeared to be non-plussed.

Not long after the injury occurred, she was spotted groaning about what she saw as a likely uptick in her workload. Here's how she put it while rolling her eyes in the suite upstairs while watching the game, according to the Quarterback docuseries now streaming on Netflix:

"Now I'm going to have to hear about it all week. 'I can't do nothing. I got to sit on the couch and recover.' That's what it's going to be. 'I can't feed [our child]. I can't give him a bath. I just can't move... I got to go get treatment. I'm sorry, I'm not going to be until 7 p.m.' when the kids are already asleep."

It was unclear how Mahomes ended up handling the chore load during the following week or weeks, but the documentary did indicate that treatment was extensive on the injury. Of course, those who kept up with the sport over that time period likely clearly remember what happened on the field after the injury.

The Chiefs overcame all odds and, despite trotting out a damaged version of Patrick Mahomes, the team won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII recap: How big was Patrick Mahomes' comeback?

No. 15 at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Before Tom Brady's impossible 28-3 comeback to win Super Bowl LI, the record for the biggest Super Bowl comeback was 10 points. In Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs quarterback found himself down by an equal margin. His team was down 14-24 heading into halftime, but as Chiefs fans knew, it was well in range for the quarterback.

At the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs were still down but had cut the lead to one score at 21-27. By the end of the game, the final score was 38-35 and Mahomes lifted the Lombardi trophy.

