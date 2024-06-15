Brittany Mahomes takes every chance she gets to praise and embrace her love for her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback tagged along with his wife, Brittany, to the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday.

Just a day after attending the Chiefs event, Brittany reshared the Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 ring ceremony recap by Patrick Mahomes over her Instagram, along with a sweet caption:

"Always proud of this guy and celebrating him never gets old," Brittany wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Instagram reel shared includes snapshots from the quarterback's visit to the Chiefs ceremony. The video comprises moments like Brittany and Patrick holding hands as the two make their way to the event.

Trending

Brittany Mahomes gushes over Patrick Mahomes post-Chiefs Super Bowl rings ceremony (Image Source: Getty)

Moreover, the reel also features Brittany Mahomes showing off her red dress, followed by Travis Kelce hugging another Chiefs player. Interestingly, the video also includes Rashee Rice, who has been in controversy since the Dallas car crash.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes wore stunning ensembles to the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring presentation. The SI model wore a Gemy Maalouf-made red beaded fringe dress with silver earrings and red heels. The Chiefs quarterback wore an all-black outfit with silver chains.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes acknowledge Taylor Swift's impact on football at ring ceremony

Brittany Mahomes was interviewed by E! News on Thursday at the Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 ring ceremony. Brittany expressed how she loved the effect Taylor Swift had on football so much that it helped attract many young girls into the sport.

"I love it. I love that it's getting young girls into football so that they can watch it with their dad," Brittany said.

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes noted how he has some Swifties inside his home. Talking about his kids, the Chiefs star quarterback said:

"We're all big football fans in the Mahomes household and big Taylor Swift fans as well."

Just like Brittany, Patrick Mahomes also agrees that Taylor Swift's influence on sports has been positive. In an interview with TIME earlier, Mahomes acknowledged how Swift's fan base helped the Chiefs become a global team beyond just being national.

"Chiefs went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase," Mahomes said.

As for Taylor Swift, it's going to be almost a year since she started dating Patrick Mahomes' best friend, Travis Kelce. Fans are already eagerly anticipating their wedding and when asked the same from Kylie Kelce, she deflected the question.