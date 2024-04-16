Brittany Mahomes hypes up “hot hubby” Patrick Mahomes’ Time Magazine cover 

Patrick Mahomes was named one of Time Magazine's most influential people of the year. The interview and photos of the shoot debuted on Tuesday morning and his wife Brittany Mahomes didn't waste any time complementing her husband.

The Kansas City Current co-owner took to her Instagram Story and re-shared one of the photos from the quarterback's Time Magazine photo shoot. Brittany Mahomes included her own caption of how good she thought he looked in the photos.

"My hottttttt hubby."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes' recent IG post about Patrick Mahomes.

The photo of Mahomes shows him in matching red sweats while holding an Adidas football.

Patrick Mahomes emphasizes focus on family in Time Magazine interview

The Time Magazine article focused on Patrick Mahomes and gave a detailed image of his life on and off the football field. The 28-year-old detailed the highs and lows of the 2023 NFL season which eventually led to the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes was asked whether he could see himself having a long career as Tom Brady did. While the quarterback has no plans of slowing down, he isn't very keen on the idea of playing well into his 40s, mostly because of the time it would require him to be away from his family:

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” says Mahomes. "That would mean missing plenty of youth sporting events and other commitments."

“I would love to play that long,” he says. “At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go.”

Mahomes also joked that if he wants to continue to play at a high level when he gets older, he's going to need to shed his 'dad bod.' A photo of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in the locker room last season went viral as many NFL fans were shocked that the quarterback didn't have six-pack abs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback