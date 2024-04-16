Brittany Mahomes was anything but a blonde for a while, but then she resumed the status quo.

On Apr. 10, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shocked fans by sporting red hair in a photoshoot for Heather Smith. Up until then, she was known for her long, flowing blond hair.

Brittany Mahomes with red hair

This Saturday, though, the said blond hair returned, as Brittany watched Sporting Kansas City lose 3-2 at the Arrowhead to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the MLS.

Brittany Mahomes donning blond hair again at a Sporting game

That once again shocked fans, who said that they missed Brittany's new hair color:

Fans comment on Brittany return to blonde from red hair

How did Patrick Mahomes and his children react to Brittany Mahomes' red hair?

For the brief time that Brittany was not a blonde, Patrick Mahomes was a fan of the red hair. When the shoot first came up on Instagram, he had a simple reaction to it in an Instagram Story:

Patrick Mahomes reacts to his wifr Brittany's then-newly recolored hair

As for their children, Sterling Skye seemed to enjoy it. But Patrick Lavon III or "Bronze," as he's more commonly known, did not - according to Brittany when responding to a fan.

Sterling Skye Mahomes reacts to Brittany's red hair

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes see solar eclipse with children in last free Monday before Chiefs camp begins

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes watching a solar eclipse last Monday with Sterling Skye

Tuesday is the first day of the Kansas City Chiefs' spring camp; and that means all the top stars, Patrick Mahomes included, should be busy with working themselves back into football shape. So on his last free Monday, he did something rare: watch the solar eclipse with his family.

Patrick, Brittany and Sterling Skye donned specialized glasses as the moon placed itself between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow. Bronze, meanwhile, was elsewhere, with his back turned towards the camera.

OTAs begin on May 20 and conclude on June 7. The spring camp concludes with a mandatory session from Jun. 11 to 13.

