  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk share heartwarming reactions as Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk share heartwarming reactions as Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy

By Devika Pawar
Modified Nov 23, 2024 13:01 GMT
Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk share heartwarming reactions as Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy
Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk share heartwarming reactions as Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy (image credits: Kylie Kelce & Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have announced their pregnancy. The two shared the same on social media, revealing that they are having another girl. Of course, the rest of the NFL world came together to send them good wishes.

Kylie Kelce added a photo of their other three daughters, who were wearing identical pink sweaters with 'big sister' written on them.

also-read-trending Trending

There were some tears and some smiles, making it the perfect reaction to share online. While their youngest was crying, their daughter Ellie (and Jason and Kylie) were on the same page.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️", Jason Kelce's wife Kylie wrote.

As mentioned, people from the NFL world were eager to wish the two.

Friends react as Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy together [Image credit: @kykelce IG]
Friends react as Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy together [Image credit: @kykelce IG]

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, who is pregnant with her third child, commented:

"Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!🥹🤍."

Donna Kelce, who is going to be a grandmother again, wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 Love it!!!"

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly had a special welcome for Kylie:

"Welcome to the 4 girls world! 🤣🤣."
"Ahh how amazing!! Congratulations ❤️❤️," Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin adeed.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the New Heights Show and Britain Covey's wife Leah and Aaron Donald's wife Erica also commented on Kylie Kelce's post.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em QBs feat. Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी