Brittany Mahomes, Kristin Juszczyk share heartwarming reactions as Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have announced their pregnancy. The two shared the same on social media, revealing that they are having another girl. Of course, the rest of the NFL world came together to send them good wishes.

Kylie Kelce added a photo of their other three daughters, who were wearing identical pink sweaters with 'big sister' written on them.

There were some tears and some smiles, making it the perfect reaction to share online. While their youngest was crying, their daughter Ellie (and Jason and Kylie) were on the same page.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️", Jason Kelce's wife Kylie wrote.

As mentioned, people from the NFL world were eager to wish the two.

Friends react as Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie announce fourth pregnancy together [Image credit: @kykelce IG]

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, who is pregnant with her third child, commented:

"Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!🥹🤍."

Donna Kelce, who is going to be a grandmother again, wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 Love it!!!"

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly had a special welcome for Kylie:

"Welcome to the 4 girls world! 🤣🤣."

"Ahh how amazing!! Congratulations ❤️❤️," Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin adeed.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the New Heights Show and Britain Covey's wife Leah and Aaron Donald's wife Erica also commented on Kylie Kelce's post.

