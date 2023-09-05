"Brittany Mahomes is like Meghan Markle" - Dan Dakich irritated with Patrick Mahomes' wife's Instagram Q&A

Sports commentator Dan Dakich is fed up with Brittany Mahomes.

Mahomes has been under fire from many NFL fans for her social media and the way she acts at Kansas City Chiefs games. Her husband, of course, is Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, Brittany Mahomes held an Instagram Q&A, and Dakich was fed up with her entitlement from being married to Patrick Mahomes.

"Brittany Mahomes is starting to become like Megan Markle," Dakich said. "I get it. Your husband could throw a football. I get your husband's a hero. I get it. We all get it. Who doesn't get it? We all get it.

"But, damn, Brittany, what are we doing every day we gotta listen to you talk about how you don't give a damn. Every day we got to see where you're mad at somebody. You're a wife."

Along with thinking Brittany Mahomes is entitled, Dan Dakich believes it has gotten out of hand this offseason and wants the focus to be on Patrick Mahomes and not her.

"You're entitled," Dakich said. "What do you want to say? You've got more money trying to make it look good than any other woman in America. But you're mad when everyone doesn't kiss your ass. You know your entitlement. Stop, stupid. Just stop it. You're giving me a headache, and I don't want you to give me a headache. I want to like you."

Brittany Mahomes hasn't responded to Dan Dakich, and whether or not she will is uncertain.

Patrick Mahomes favored to win MVP

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to his second Super Bowl victory last season and is now the betting favorite to win the MVP for the 2023 NFL season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to kick off their title defense on Thursday night in the season opener as Kansas City hosts the Detroit Lions. After that, the Chiefs will head to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars.

Last season, Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, which both led the league. In his career, the Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 24,241 yards and 192 touchdowns.