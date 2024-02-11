Brittany Mahomes picks stellar Super Bowl fit highlighting Chiefs red and Patrick Mahomes' No. 15

Brittany Mahomes has unveiled her Super Bowl gameday fit. The former soccer player is a constant presence at Patrick Mahomes' games, always ready to support the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the years, of course, Brittany has significantly upped her gameday style.

Following a weekend full of events, Brittany revealed her bright red Super Bowl outfit.

A strapless fit, the Chiefs' red was perfectly complemented by her makeup, hair and four eye-catching diamond necklaces. The one in the center was a No. 15 pendant for Patrick Mahomes, while the other two were the names of their children: Sterling and Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes heads to the Super Bowl in a red fit (Image Credit: @brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes has been making waves lately

Brittany has been the talk of the town for a few days, drawing attention with her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. With this being her first shoot for SI, Brittany also attended their Super Bowl party in Las Vegas:

Brittany poses on the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated party in Las Vegas

Brittany's gameday fits have gone viral multiple times over the last few weeks, especially with her arriving at games with Taylor Swift. The two are often together in VIP suites, opting for Chiefs red and black for games.