The images of the devasting fires that continues to ravage Maui has everyone trying to lend a hand. Brittany Mahomes and Rachel Bush asked for prayers and assitance to aid the island.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes got married in Maui in March 2022.

Brittany shared photos of the devastation on her Instagram stories. She asked her followers to consider donating to help the residents of the island who have lost everything. The Mahomes, along with their two young children, spent a lot of time this offseason on the island. Brittany wrote:

"Please consider donating and helping this beautiful island through this disaster."

Brittany Mahomes and Rachel Bush have asked their Instagram followers to consider donating to the island of Maui.

Rachel Bush, wife of Buffalo BIlls safety Jordan Poyer, also posted heartbreaking photos to her Instagram stories. Bush and Poyer also spent time in Hawaii this offseason, decompressing from the grind of the NFL season. Both Brittany Mahomes and Rachel Bush attached links for ways that their followers can donate.

Brittany Mahomes called Chiefs QB 'best father ever'

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were high school sweethearts. While she pursued a soccer scholarship at the University of Texas-Tyler, he went on to play at Texas Tech. Throughout it all, the two have supported each other's career aspriations. Now, the married duo have two young children and as seen in Netflix's "Quarterback," have a good family dynamic. She said:

“He has a soft spot, but I think he’s done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life, and I think he’s really switched around his priorities and figured it out. [He is] the best father ever.”

In an interview with People Magazine, Brittany praised Patrick's abilities as a father and quarterback. Being a husband, father and Super Bowl champion quarterback is no easy task. Yet, the Chiefs quarterback does it in a way that makes it look easy.

Brittany has shown photos on Instagram of her and the kids tagging along to commercial shoots. She even said just a few weeks ago how much fun the family had being together while he filled his brand obligations.

Brittany Mahomes also balances the work/home life routine. She is one of the co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, the women's soccer team that she helped bring to Kansas City. The team will be the first to own a stadium built solely for professional women's sports.