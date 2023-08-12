Brittany Mahomes reacts to OnlyF*ns model’s take on her being a ‘misunderstood wife’

Brittany Mahomes is one of the most famous and recognizable personalities in the world of NFL. Along with being married to the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, she's made a name for herself as a soccer team owner and as a fitness enthusiast.

Despite being a successful individual, she often does not score well among the NFL fans. There are various reasons why fans are not impressed by her. However, after the release of the Netflix's documentary series, "Quarterback," there has been a shift in perception.

Many people have come forward to support Brittany Mahomes, who has supported her husband through thick and thin. Recently, a popular OnlyF*ns model, Sara Blake Cheek, was given the choice between Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins. She chose the Cowboys QB even though he was depicted as "soft" in the Netflix series.

Sara, the OF model, wrote that she wants her QB to be as tough as Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, she revealed that she was fond of Brittany, who is a "very misunderstood wife."

Brittany liked the post, which meant that she acknowledged and appreciated the model's kind words.

How has Brittany Mahomes been sharing her family’s milestones and updates?

Brittany Mahomes has been sharing her family's milestones and moments on social media platforms, like Instagram, where she has a significant following. Through her posts, she gives glimpses into their lives, documenting special occasions and everyday moments.

Brittany frequently shares photos of her children, Sterling and Bronze, capturing precious moments as they grow. She has posted pictures of them reaching milestones like their first steps, special events like birthdays and family outings.

She adds heartfelt captions to her posts, expressing her love for her family and sharing her thoughts and reflections. She often uses Instagram Stories to share real-time updates, behind-the-scenes footage and short videos of her children.

Brittany shares before-and-after photos or throwback pictures, reflecting on how quickly her children are growing up, while expressing her love and pride.