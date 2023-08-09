In Photos: Brittany Mahomes looks back at stunning offseason as 'family of four'

Patrick Mahomes' training camp is in full swing, and his partner Brittany Mahomes reflected on their family's off-season adventures in a recent Instagram post. It was their first offseason with the two-year-old daughter Sterling and nine-month-old son Bronze.

She shared photos of the family's vacation spots, including a Hawaii trip, with the caption:

"Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4🥹 whew it flew by!"

Other images showed the Chiefs quarterback lounging with his son. Brittany and Patrick welcomed their daughter in February 2021, just weeks after Super Bowl LV.

Their son Patrick Mahomes III, whom they call Bronze, was born in November 2022. Just a few months before the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. As shown on Brittany's social media pages, the family spent much quality time together in the few months away from the football field.

Brittany Mahomes takes children to Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl Champions. The win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII has helped Patrick Mahomes and the team build their dynasty status.

As the NFL training camp is entering its third week, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to do something that hasn't been done in two decades. Win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. In the midst of the grind of training camp, Patrick Mahomes got a special visit.

Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling made a special appearance at training camp. She shared photos of their visit to see their favorite Chiefs player. The two-year-old was wearing her dad's Kansas City Chiefs jersey with matching red Nike sneakers and red bows in her hair.

Brittany Mahomes had matching red sneakers and a white t-shirt with "Mahomes" written across the front. The photos of the three of them appear to have been taken inside the team facility. She captioned the pictures by saying 'another year.'

Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts. So, she has watched him play a lot of football throughout their relationship, from high school to his college career at Texas Tech.

Now, he enters his fifth season as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. He already has two Lombardi Trophies, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and two NFL MVP awards.