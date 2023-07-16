Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are one of the most popular couples in the world of sports. While one is loved unconditionally by his fans, Brittany does not share a great relationship with social media users.

The former professional soccer player has been supporting her husband in his football endeavors and is famous for attending all of Patrick Mahomes' games. Brittany, as mentioned previously, was a high-level athlete; hence, she brings an air of competitiveness as a fan.

Other fans are not particularly appreciative of her overzealous nature, which has resulted in her spilling cold champagne on fans. Additionally, the mother of two is also infamous for her social media activities.

But after the release of "Quarterback," there was a shift in attitude toward Brittany. Fans who once found her annoying now understand why Patrick chose Brittany as his wife.

Kent Swanson #KirklandKing @kent_swanson I hope "Quarterback" will shut some people up about Brittany.



There's a pretty special support system around Mahomes and it starts with someone that's been in his corner from day one.

Keaton @kjonesy1587 I thought the Quarterbacks documentary would change some people’s opinion on Brittany but sadly I was wrong. Y’all really hating on someone that’s a great mom, wife and supports her husband? Wack…

Seth Keysor @RealMNchiefsfan



If anything, the Quarterback series showed in more depth how Brittany is unapologetically herself and a terrific partner with her husband. You know, like a good marriage and stuff. Funhouse @BackAftaThis



#QuarterbackNetflix It's hard to fathom that Patrick Mahomes not only found, but MARRIED the most annoying human on planet earth. Strong "act like a lady" vibes here, and I am not someone who says that lightly.If anything, the Quarterback series showed in more depth how Brittany is unapologetically herself and a terrific partner with her husband. You know, like a good marriage and stuff. twitter.com/BackAftaThis/s…

Obi-Wan Mahomie @bnice19831



he chased her… did you even pay attention to the show?



massive L



She was REAL, seems like a great mom, wife and person. She cheers for her team the same way we do Funhouse @BackAftaThis



#QuarterbackNetflix It's hard to fathom that Patrick Mahomes not only found, but MARRIED the most annoying human on planet earth. He didn’t “find” herhe chased her… did you even pay attention to the show?massive LShe was REAL, seems like a great mom, wife and person. She cheers for her team the same way we do twitter.com/backaftathis/s…

Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 @RealBirdLawyer



here, let me break this down for you: your husband, your high school sweetheart who you’ve been with for a decade, is the greatest football player on the planet and one of the best ever. He’s kicking ass.



you gonna be quiet? @BackAftaThis wow. tremendous L from a usually good account.here, let me break this down for you: your husband, your high school sweetheart who you’ve been with for a decade, is the greatest football player on the planet and one of the best ever. He’s kicking ass.you gonna be quiet?

KC IRONFAN @KCIronFan

1) She is always passionate

2) She's real

3) She loves Patrick

I don't think she cares what you think. Grow up. @BackAftaThis Three things I like about Brittany.1) She is always passionate2) She's real3) She loves PatrickI don't think she cares what you think. Grow up.

Therefore, we see that the Kansas City Chiefs' fans are changing their narrative about the Brittany Mahomes after the release of her husband's documentary series.

What have Patrick Mahomes and his family been up to?

The Mahomes enjoyed the offseason to the fullest, as they were seen on the red carpets of the Kentucky Derby and then at the MET Gala. Then the couple attended the Luke Combs concert.

After that, the Chiefs' star quarterback and his entrepreneur wife have been going on lavish trips with their children, Sterling Skye and Bronze. They started off their vacation by flying to Hawaii for Mahomes' annual charity event.

The family took part in the event and raised money for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which helps provide funds for children who belong to underprivileged families.

From there, they came back to the United States to attend the premiere of the Netflix documentary series and the 2023 ESPY Awards. They then decided that they would travel for the entire month of July, as the training camp will begin the next month.

Therefore, they went on a relaxing trek in Yellowstone National Park. Recently, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany were seen surfing for the first time. It remains to be seen where the couple will head next.

