"S**t doesn't even deserve a reaction all the time" - Brittany Mahomes shares post with a message for online trolls

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have endured their share of social media drama and trolls since Patrick exploded into NFL superstardom. It's only natural that someone as talented and successful as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs will draw more attention to himself and his closest circle of friends and family.

Additionally, in a world of constant exposure and 24/7 access to any sports star and their significant other, the back and forth will also lead to some vitriol or criticism. In Brittany's case, while numerous comments have targeted her, she recently picked out a particularly negative comment from an internet troll to bring attention to the harmful effects trolls and keyboard warriors might have.

Brittany Mahomes zeroed in on a user's comment that read:

"[I]f I was stuck [with] this woman for life I'd kill myself."

Brittany Mahomes responded:

"Making comments like this are very very concerning but also highly inappropriate. Killing yourself' is not a term to just be throwing around like this."

To that end, Brittany, in a separate post on Instagram Stories, also shared another user's post that reflected the futility of online spats with the multitude of anonymous opinions and commenters. The post read:

“[S]ocial media breaks will remind you that a lot of this sh** doesn’t even deserve a reaction all the time. Conserve that energy for creativity, community, love, exploration, etc.”

While Brittany Mahomes has indicated the need for social media breaks before, it does not appear that she is taking an extended leave from Instagram or Twitter.

Brittany Mahomes encourages more positive interactions on social media

As a lightning rod of controversy on Twitter and Instagram, Brittany Mahomes emphasized the need to refrain from using harmful language such as "kill yourself" and bullying behavior online.

In the past, she has spearheaded efforts to raise awareness for anti-bullying and has even had "Team Brittany" shirts made to help raise money for the local anti-bullying charity in Kansas City.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. Teen suicide is the third leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 14. Studies also indicate that cyberbullying is more strongly related to suicidal thoughts and behaviors than school bullying.

