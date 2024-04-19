Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's new album release while enjoying date night out with Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes celebrated Taylor Swift's new album release on Instagram.

Currently enjoying the offseason, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes jetted off to celebrate their friends' birthday, seemingly enjoying some downtime alone.

However, Brittany made sure to cheer on Swift's new release, The Tortured Poets Department. Sharing a few snaps from her friend Miranda's birthday, Brittany shared Swift's post through her Instagram story.

Brittany Mahomes cheers Taylor Swift as singer releases new album (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"Let's goooooo," Brittany wrote on her story.

She added a few photos featuring the Kansas City Chiefs QB, apparently at a cozy nighttime hangout. Previously out for their friends' birthday, Brittany seems to be gearing up for a busy weekend.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes during a date night out (@brittanylynne)

In one snap, Brittany even referred to Mahomes as her baby, who posed candidly with his eyes closed.

Following Taylor Swift's first appearance, Brittany Mahomes has formed a close friendship with the singer, even stepping out for dinner in New York City with TS and her friends.

Brittany and Swift have forged a friendship during Chief games, watching and cheering together from the stands for their partners.

Patrick Mahomes is all for Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's new friendship

In an earlier interview, Mahomes was asked about his wife's friendship with Taylor Swift after she began dating Travis Kelce. The three-time Super Bowl champion was impressed with Swift, even declaring her as a 'part' of their team.

"At first, I felt like everybody kinda stayed away," Mahomes said. "Just let him do what he was doing and then he started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was.

"So for us ... there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team," Mahomes added.

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman," Mahomes added.

Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties continue to cheer for the new group of friends, eagerly waiting for updates.

