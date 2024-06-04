Brittany Mahomes reveals which AFC team she switched allegiances from

Brittany Mahomes is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, and that comes as obvious, being the wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Brittany hasn't always been a Chiefs fan. Before Kansas City drafted Mahomes, she had her alliance with another team.

People Magazine recently interviewed the new SI Swimsuit model, during which she talked about her two dogs. In the conversation, Brittany revealed how she named one of the dogs Steel.

"I actually got Steel when I was in college," Brittany said. "Patrick bought him for me as a Valentine's Day gift when I was a junior. So, I actually used to be a Steelers fan and that's how I got the name Steel, so that's a great story."

Of course, Brittany's Chiefs fandom changed when Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs.

Brittany also talked about her other dog, Silver. She talked about how she and Patrick decided to get another dog after the quarterback's first season with the Chiefs. That's when Silver joined the Mahomes family.

“I've always had a dog in the house, ever since I can remember," Brittany said. "Even my parents split, and they both ended up having dogs, so I've grown up with dogs. I've never lived in a house without a dog.”

Brittany Mahomes reveals how daughter Sterling's name was originally for her dog Steel

Brittany Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on Feb. 20, 2021. At the time of the birth, she was confused about naming her kid. In an Instagram story in April 2023, she revealed how she wanted to name her dog Silver Sterling but saved it for her daughter.

"I got Steel in college and named him that," Brittany said during an Instagram Q&A. "We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfectly. Then, I said, no, I want that to be my daughter's name. So, then we came up with Silver to go with Steel. Then, the daughter came, and we were already set on Sterling."

Mahomes is now a mother of two dogs and two children. For the SI model, her kids and dogs are of equal importance to her. In addition to posing her kids on Instagram, she also keeps fans updated about her dogs Silver and Steel's health.