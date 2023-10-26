Brittany Mahomes reveals terrifying diarrhoea scare for daughter Sterling, son Bronze after stomach bug attack

Brittany Mahomes has her hands full with two young children. While Patrick Mahomes is tearing up records on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, she is dealing with challenges of a different kind.

As is normal with having two young children in the house, there are a lot of things that do not go according to plan. But the worst fear for any parent is when their kids catch a bug and you are unsure of what comes next.

Brittany Mahomes recently faced such a problem, which she revealed on Instagram. Both daughter Sterling and son Bronze came down with a stomach bug and suffered from diarrhoea. It lasted about four hours for both kids. Even though they both look to be on the mend, Brittany Mahomes revealed that the effects continued even after they felt better.

Brittany Mahomes appears with both Sterling and Bronze to cheer on her husband

It is apparent that the stomach bug that afflicted both Sterling and Bronze Mahomes came quite suddenly. Because even during the last weekend, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers, both kids were there with Brittany Mahomes to cheer on Patrick Mahomes. Quite clearly it worked as the Chiefs overcame the Chargers 31-17.

As has become customary now, they were accompanied by Taylor Swift. Rumors of her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce indicate that the pair are taking it to new heights. She has been nearly ever-present for his matches at the Arrowhead Stadium since she appeared for the first time against the Chicgao Bears.

The combination of Taylor Swift and Brittany is taking the NFL world by storm as much as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's connection on the field. The duo has now led the Chiefs to a 6-1 record in the AFC. After all the talk about how the conference was loaded, Kansas City finds itself at a familiar place looking down on everyone else. Their only loss came on the opening night of the season against the Detroit Lions when Travis Kelce was missing.

It might not be too early to say that the Kansas City Chiefs are now the favorites for the Super Bowl, at least from the AFC. The reigning champions look strong enough to repeat. Just like last time, Brittany Mahomes and her kids are expected to be there if they make it all the way. Taylor Swift, of course, would be a new addition, and she might be the only one who can outshine the halftime show.