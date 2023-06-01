The Mahomes family is one of the most recognizable in all of sports, and with Patrick doing his thing with the Kansas City Chiefs, of course, anything and everything is covered.

Wednesday, we got an insight into just how loved Mahomes' son, Bronze is by his grandmother. Brittany and Patrick's son has just turned six months old, not a big milestone for some, but big for others.

Patrick's mother, Randi, posted a picture of herself with Bronze on her Instagram page, wishing him well for his latest milestone:

"Happy 6 months to my adorable, handsome, perfect grandson. I love you Bronze 💙."

Bronze's mother, Brittany, posted a comment that was simply two smiling faces with love hearts for eyes, which tells us that she absolutely loves the picture that Randi posted.

The Mahomes family has been going through issues of late with Jackson's legal issues, but with Bronze, it is a high moment for the family.

Patrick Mahomes aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls with Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick won his second Super Bowl ring last season as the Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an entertaining contest. But for all the celebrating that followed, Mahomes didn't waste too much time dwelling no it. Instead, a mere few days after the Super Bowl, he was back to work in the gym.

Going back-to-back is notoriously difficult, and for the Chiefs, with the AFC becoming seriously stronger with Aaron Rodgers coming to the New York Jets, Sean Payton now taking over in Denver and the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinatti Bengals all expected to improve, the Chiefs will have their work cut out.

But when you have a quarterback like Mahomes and a tight end like Travis Kelce along with a coach who is an offensive wizard like Andy Reid, Kansas City will always be in the Super Bowl conversation.

Will they win it? With a player like Mahomes leading the charge, you would be a fool to bet against him.

