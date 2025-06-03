Brittany Mahomes sends sweet 2-word message as Shane Buechele, wife share first vacation with newborn

Brittany Mahomes reacted to Shane Buechele and his wife Paige's vacation with their daughter. The Buffalo Bills quarterback welcomed his first child with his wife in April 2025 and just weeks later, the couple enjoyed a vacation with their daughter.
On Monday, Paige Buechele posted several pictures of her vacation with her husband and daughter on her Instagram account. It was the baby's first vacation, so Mrs. Buechele captioned her post:
"baby girl’s first blaizecation"
Brittany Mahomes reacted to the post. She liked it and commented:
"Love this"
Meanwhile, in the vacation post, Paige Buechele posted several pictures of her with her daughter and also some with her husband. One of the pictures that caught the couple's attention was a shot of the baby standing barefoot on the sand while her mother held her.
She also shared several photos capturing the baby's beach adventure, along with moments from their time at the airport and an adorable snapshot of the baby girl during the flight.
For the baby's beach outing, Paige Buechele wore a black top, pairing it with black pants and shoes, while her husband wore a white t-shirt and black pants with a black cap. The baby wore a white t-shirt for the outing.
Brittany Mahomes shares adorable pictures with kids from a golf course
Last month, Patrick Mahomes organized a golf charity event and the Chiefs QB's wife shared a few pictures of the outing on her Instagram account. On May 18, she posted a slew of pictures with a caption:
"Shadow Creek and @15andmahomies adventures"
Brittany Mahomes was joined by Patrick Mahomes and their kids for the golf outing. She was styled in a short black dress while the NFL QB wore a white t-shirt, black shorts and a white cap.
Their elder daughter, Sterling, was seen clearing a bunker while Bronze enjoyed eating his chocolate. Patrick Mahomes was holding a golf club as the family posed for pictures.
Along with that, Brittany Mahomes shared several other snaps of the kids and Mahomes enjoying the golf outing. In one of the snaps, the Chiefs player was seen driving a golf cart with his son, while in another picture, Mahomes posed in the golf cart with their daughter Sterling.
In the post, Mrs Mahomes also provided a rare glimpse of her younger daughter, Golden. However, she did not show her face to the camera but shared a picture of Mahomes talking to Golden while Brittany carried her. The pair welcomed their second daughter earlier this year in January.
