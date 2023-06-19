Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are proud parents to a son and a daughter. Brittany documents her daily life on her Instagram account, which typically has photos of her children.

On Monday morning, Brittany Mahomes posted a photo of her two-year-old daughter Sterling and seven-month-old son Bronze on her Instagram story. The picture shows Sterling hugging her baby brother.

The two were seen snuggling while still in their pajamas. In the caption, Brittany wrote that she loves the way her daughter loves her son. Sterling has taken the role of a big sister very seriously and enjoys moments with her baby brother.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram story of her and husband Patrick's two children.

This post came just one day after Brittany posted a touching Father's Day message for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, referring to him as the family's "rock" and thanking him for everything he does for their family.

The two high school sweethearts welcomed their daughter Sterling in February 2021, shortly after the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI. Their son, Patrick Mahomes III, who they are calling Bronze, was born in November 2022, just in time for the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl run.

Did Patrick Mahomes have a response to Ja'Marr Chase's comment?

Last week, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made a sly comment about Patrick Mahomes to reporters. When asked if Mahomes was the best, Chase said, "Pat who?" That response got a lot of attention as some warned the receiver not to "wake the bear," so to speak.

Chase's comments came just before the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings. Mahomes tweeted a photo of himself with both of his championship rings on, writing:

"That’s Who."

Mahomes' tweet was seen as a way to shoot back at Chase's comments. It was the quarterback's gentle way of sweeping aside any confusion around his name and accomplishments.

Notably, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said before Chase's comments that he felt that the Chiefs quarterback was the best in the league. It wasn't until then that Ja'Marr Chase cracked the joke.

