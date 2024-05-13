Brittany Mahomes shares adorable similarity between daughter Sterling and Patrick Mahomes on Mother's Day

Brittany Mahomes seemed to make most of her Mother's Day celebrations. Enjoying a relaxed day with Patrick Mahomes and the kids, Brittany added multiple stories via Instagram.

Sharing multiple snaps throughout the day, Brittany added an adorable photo featuring herself, Sterling and baby Bronze. According to Brittany, there's one adorable similarity between her three-year-old daughter and Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes on her daughter and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (From: @brittanylynne IG)

According to Brittany, both Sterling and Patrick Mahomes don't like to click photos.

"Asking my daughter to take a picture is like asking her father to take a picture...as you can tell. I can't stop laughing [Patrick Mahomes]".

Brittany Mahomes celebrates Mother's Day (From: @brittanylynne official IG)

Also posing with her mother, Brittany added two more photos with Sterling and Patrick.

"The cutest duo," Brittany wrote.

Brittany added more photos through a post, penning a heartfelt note for all mothers.

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful," she wrote.

"🥹 they make life fun & entertaining to say the least 😂🤍 they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it. Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine".

With the NFL offseason underway, Mahomes is spending quality time with his family and friends. Keeping fans updated through social media, Brittany often captures her family via images and short clips.

Patrick Mahomes credits Brittany for running their household

Teaming up with Jake Paul and Speed for a podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star ended up discussing his upcoming season, on-field game and family.

According to Mahomes, Brittany kept their household running, referring to her as a 'hall of fame' wife during the conversation. Of course, Mahomes explained how her focus on the household means Mahomes can focus more on football and his craft.

“She dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid. She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time," he said.

"And I probably made her wait too long to get married. But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

Adding to it, the three-time Super Bowl champion revealed how he was the one who made her wait before they tied the knot.