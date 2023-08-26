Brittany Mahomes cannot get enough of her newborn baby! This time, baby Bronze showed his mother that he was growing up.

The mother of two recently uploaded an Instagram story on her account. In the video, fans could see little Bronze trying to crawl and go near another baby whose name was Knightley. She wrote:

"All it took was for baby Knightley to be here to make this boy crawl."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The co-owner of the K.C. Current shares only important details related to her children. Crawling, as many would agree, is a milestone in a baby's life. Hence, she shared the video with her fans.

Does Brittany Mahomes plan on having more children?

Recently, the former soccer player engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram. She answered various queries posed by her fans. Some questions gave insights into why Brittany Mahomes no longer shares her day-to-day activities on the internet.

One of the fans, who wanted to know if Brittany plans on having more kids, asked a straightforward question.

"Will you have more kids?"

The wife of Patrick Mahomes remained honest and said that although the couple had their share of doubts, having another child was not off the table. She wrote:

"We aren't sure honestly! Part of me says yes part of me stas ehhhh maybe not!"

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Post

The couple dated each other for almost a decade and tied the knot in March 2022. But the two welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021. Their second child, a son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022.

The fitness enthusiast confessed in the Q&A session that transitioning from a family of three to a family of four has been a little complex. Since she gave birth to her son, she has had a hard time figuring out her daughter's sleep schedule.

"The hardest part for me was bedtime routines! Trying to figure out how to keep the toddler busy and in sight while you put the new babe to sleep."

But thankfully, with the help of her nanny and close friends, Brittany manages to take care of her children while her husband is away at work. Readers can stay tuned for more such stories from the sports entertainment world.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 155 votes