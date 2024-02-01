Brittany Mahomes was elated after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC title win against the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes dominated the Ravens and Chiefs Kingdom went wild with celebrations.

Brittany, who was in the VIP box with friends and family, ended up going viral for the wrong reasons. In a TikTok video shared by CBS Sports, users were quick to single out Brittany, who they thought came off as rude in the short clip.

Known to call out haters whenever possible, Brittany ended up sharing a cryptic message through her Instagram stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered"

Brittany Lynne IG Stories

The video shared by CBS captured Brittany, Patrick Mahomes and brother-in-law Jackson leaving the venue. Brittany, turning back to talk to someone, says:

"Where do we go from here?"

A few users congratulated Mahomes, while some others pointed out Brittany's behavior. Usually trolled on social media, many believed Brittany's attitude was apparently the problem, and people were unhappy with the way she addressed the staff.

"Britney Mahomes personality is BRUTAL. The attitude," one user wrote.

Last month, Brittany posted a story straight up addressing her haters. The former soccer player didn't specify the cause of hate, but made sure to post a story:

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal.... I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please," she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes calls out rude haters on her IG account (Credit: @brittanylynne)

Fans have been trolling Brittany for her new friendship with Taylor Swift, stating that the 28-year-old is only chasing behind the Grammy winner for clout.

Brittany Mahomes celebrated Patrick Mahomes' AFC title win with Taylor Swift, friends

Brittany Mahomes was at the forefront celebrating the Chiefs' recent win. Along with multiple stories and IG posts, Brittany made sure to show off her husband's success.

As mentioned, the fitness trainer is also in the limelight for hanging out with Taylor Swift. The two have been attending KC Chiefs games together, with Swifties tuning in for more content.

Brittany Mahomes poses with Taylor Swift at the AFC championship game vs Ravens

With the NFL Super Bowl approaching, one can only expect more content from Brittany on social media. Following the game on February 11, one can also expect Brittany to attend a few Eras Tour shows with her husband Patrick and Travis Kelce.