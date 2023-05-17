Last November, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child, Bronze. Posting regular updates like with Sterling Skye, the NFL couple has made sure to share major milestones with their fans.

In a recent IG story, Brittany shared a major update with baby Bronze, who will be turning six months old in May. The fitness trainer was emotional over the milestone, sharing an important update about the baby.

Often spending time with her kids, Brittany is known to spam her stories and posts with family photos every now and then.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany added:

"My bronze boy started flipping and sleeping on his belly today...that means he's growing up and I could cry. I can not believe he's gonna be 6 months this month"

A few hours ago, Brittany shared an update with Sterling, who seems to enjoy clinging to her mom while she works out:

Brittany Mahomes does her workout while attending to her daughter, Sterling Skye. (Image credit: @brittanylunne official IG)

"How every workout here goes now," Brittany wrote.

Brittany even tried to speak with Sterling throughout the clip, attempting to help her daughter with her workouts. A fitness trainer and entrepreneur, Brittany has been accompannied by Sterling in quite a few workout sessions.

“What are you trying to do? You need to put it down on your foot?” Brittany asked.

After Sterling responded, Brittany added:

“Okay, because you said ‘Please.’”

Sterling Skye Mahomes tries to figure out the exercise band. (Image credit: @brittanylynne official IG)

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have had a busy 2023

From a second Super Bowl win to the Met Gala, Patrick and Brittany have stepped up their game this year. As Patrick gears up for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs, the popular couple has amped up their off-field appearences.

They made their Met Gala debut this year, garnering equal amount of hate and love. While a few people didn't fail to call them out for their outfits, many were impressed with the duo and their appearence.

Either way, Brittany Mahomes seemed to have enjoyed herself thoroughly.

"The best time with my guy🖤," Brittany wrote.

They even attended the Miami Grand Prix and 149th Kentucky Derby.

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, one can expect a few more apperances and projects from Patrick and Brittany.

